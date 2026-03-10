Left Menu

Fuel Crisis Sends Airfares Soaring Amid Global Aviation Chaos

Airlines worldwide, including Qantas and SAS, are hiking airfares due to a significant increase in fuel costs attributed to Middle East conflicts. Rising jet fuel prices and limited airspace are disrupting global travel, prompting airlines to adjust pricing and strategies as they navigate the volatile aviation landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global airlines, from Australia's Qantas to Scandinavia's SAS, have announced airfare increases as jet fuel prices skyrocket due to the Middle East conflict. The cost surge, attributed to disruptions in a key oil export route, is affecting global travel as airlines scramble to stabilize operations.

The conflict has led to higher oil prices and shrunken available airspace, putting pressure on airline routes and ticket prices. Scandinavian airline SAS confirmed it has made temporary price adjustments to cope with rising costs, though some airlines are well-hedged against fuel price spikes.

Qantas and Air New Zealand have already embarked on strategic shifts to mitigate disruptions, including exploring capacity redeployment and fare hikes. Meanwhile, regional carriers like Hong Kong Airlines plan significant surcharge increases, reflecting the ongoing volatility and operational challenges within the aviation industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

