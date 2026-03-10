Kerala Readies Rs 1 Crore Disaster Fund to Tackle Summer Challenges
The Kerala government will allocate Rs 1 crore to district collectors to tackle summer challenges. Measures include heat action plans, heat clinics, drinking water kiosks, and public awareness campaigns. Preparedness meetings will be held, and officials are tasked with ensuring water quality and agricultural protection.
The Kerala government announced significant financial allocations on Tuesday to combat the anticipated challenges posed by the summer season. The Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, chaired a meeting that allocated Rs 1 crore for each district collector to implement preventive actions against summer calamities.
During the meeting, officials were briefed on the critical areas to focus on, which include drought management, drinking water shortages, and heat-related health issues. The health department is set to establish special heat clinics, with primary health centres geared up for treating sunstroke cases.
To ensure public safety, local bodies are tasked with creating heat action plans at the district level. Efforts will also focus on ensuring the availability of potable water, protecting crops, and preventing saltwater intrusion. Notably, the meeting emphasized the need for a comprehensive public awareness campaign on heat safety.
