Nepal Aids Nationals with Saudi Visas Amidst Gulf Conflict

Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is assisting nationals stranded in Gulf countries with Saudi visas as tensions rise due to US-Israel strikes on Iran. Nepali missions are coordinating travel plans, seeking to facilitate return and ensure safe passage through available flights in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-03-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 18:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal is stepping up efforts to aid its citizens stranded in conflict-stricken Gulf nations by facilitating visas to Saudi Arabia, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This initiative responds to the escalating tensions in West Asia following recent US-Israel strikes on Iran.

Nepali missions will support nationals in Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UAE who are aiming to visit Saudi Arabia as a transit before heading back to Nepal. With limited flights available from certain Gulf locations, the Ministry has ensured that air services to Saudi Arabia and Oman remain operational.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged its citizens in the region to enlist their details online to expedite their return process. By Monday, over 57,100 Nepalis have registered, ensuring efficient communication and connections for those seeking to return home safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

