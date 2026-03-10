Left Menu

Leadership Shift at IndiGo: Rahul Bhatia Takes Charge

IndiGo's Co-Founder, Rahul Bhatia, asserts responsibility for the airline following the sudden resignation of CEO Pieter Elbers. He emphasizes commitment to operational excellence and acknowledges the December disruptions, while praising staff resilience. IndiGo operates over 2,200 flights daily, holding a 63.6% domestic market share.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:53 IST
In a significant leadership transition, IndiGo's Co-Founder and Managing Director, Rahul Bhatia, addressed the airline's staff regarding his commitment to managing the company's affairs with a responsible approach. This announcement followed the unexpected resignation of CEO Pieter Elbers, who departed after more than three years at the helm.

Bhatia expressed his dedication to enhancing the airline's culture and operational excellence, as well as maintaining high standards of customer service. He referenced a prior incident from December that led to operational disruptions, emphasizing that such events should not recur.

IndiGo, boasting a fleet of over 400 aircraft, conducts more than 2,200 flights daily and secured a 63.6% domestic market share in January. Bhatia commended the staff for their resilience during challenging times and aims to drive the airline towards continued success.

