Russia Boosts Grain Exports to Iran Through Caspian Sea

Russian companies have resumed grain exports to Iran via the Caspian Sea after a brief suspension caused by geopolitical tensions. Improved logistics and enhanced export capacity on the Caspian Sea are critical to meeting Iran's grain demand, especially with difficulties in the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:08 IST
Russia Boosts Grain Exports to Iran Through Caspian Sea
Russian exporters have resumed grain shipments to Iran via the Caspian Sea, following a temporary halt due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict affecting Iran. The Caspian Sea route has emerged as a safer alternative for trade, especially after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Recent data reveal that Russian ports have loaded five ships, totaling approximately 22,600 metric tons of grain, for Iran. However, shipments from Black Sea terminals remain suspended. In response, Russia is enhancing its Caspian export capacity, which includes a new terminal in Makhachkala to be operational by 2028.

Despite logistical challenges, including low water levels in the Caspian Sea, smaller ships are being used to navigate the waters efficiently. Grain exports play a pivotal role in meeting Iran's agricultural needs, with Russia exporting nearly 6 million tons of grain to the nation since last July.

