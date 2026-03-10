Strike Alert: London Tube Drivers to Protest New Work Schedule
London Tube drivers are planning six 24-hour strikes, starting March 24, to challenge a proposal to compress their week into four days. The RMT union claims this change poses safety risks due to potential driver fatigue. They urge for negotiations with London Underground to avoid action.
London Tube drivers are gearing up for a series of 24-hour strikes starting later this month. These strikes arise from a dispute over proposed changes to working hours, according to the RMT union's Tuesday statement. The first of six planned strikes is set to begin on March 24.
The controversy revolves around a plan to shorten the drivers' working week to four days, a move the union argues endangers safety. RMT General Secretary Eddie Dempsey stressed, "We are clear that these proposals raise serious concerns around fatigue, safety, and work-life balance."
The RMT has called on London Underground to propose a viable solution, indicating that strike action will proceed without a negotiated settlement.
