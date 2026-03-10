Digital Leap in Dam Safety: Advancements Unveiled by Union Jal Shakti Minister

The Union Jal Shakti Minister, C R Paatil, on Tuesday introduced groundbreaking digital initiatives to bolster dam safety governance across the nation. Among the innovations are an AI-enabled platform and a visualization tool dedicated to dam break analysis unveiled at the inauguration of the National Dam Safety Authority's new office at R K Puram.

Paatil launched the NDSA website, NETRA (NDSA Engine for Tracking and Review using AI), and Rashtriya Bandh Suraksha Darpan, according to an official statement. In collaboration with the Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment of the Indian Navy, the AI-enabled platform NETRA offers quick access to critical NDSA documents, including Dam Safety Act regulations.

The tools promise a significant leap in dam safety management by enabling faster analysis and decision-making. Additionally, Paatil remotely inaugurated rooftop solar power plants at seven Central Water Commission buildings, reinforcing a commitment to sustainable infrastructure.

