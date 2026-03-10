Auto Component Industry's Plea Amid Geopolitical Strain

The auto component industry has formally requested the government to ensure an uninterrupted supply of LPG/PNG for MSME foundry and forging units. This appeal comes as the government plans to revise the priority for natural gas allocation due to the crisis in West Asia.

In a communication to the Ministry of Heavy Industries, ACMA President Vikrampati Singhania emphasized the industry's vital role in global value chains. He urged the provision of a transition period for units to adapt to other fuels. This grace period, he insisted, would aid in maintaining India's export competitiveness during geopolitical disruptions.

Singhania also highlighted the urgent need for financial aids such as expanded export credit support and the reinstatement of RoDTEP benefits. These steps are crucial as shipping routes disruption and increased logistics costs challenge the industry's operational capacity severely.

