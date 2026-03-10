Rationing Flames: LPG Shortage Hits Andhra Pradesh Hotels
The Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association urges the government to ensure a steady supply of commercial LPG amid restrictions due to a West Asia conflict. Hoteliers warn shortages could impact operations, while oil companies prioritize domestic users. Officials assure there is no shortage, but concerns rise over inflated prices and food costs.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association has called on the state government to address the restricted supply of commercial LPG, citing significant disruptions caused by ongoing conflict in West Asia. Oil marketing companies have prioritized domestic LPG users, leaving the hospitality sector at risk, according to an association representative.
With vital hospitality operations reliant on commercial LPG for cooking and general services, prominent regions like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati could face severe service disruptions. Industry stakeholders express concerns over the potential operational impact on hotels, restaurants, and catering services, fearing a potential rise in food prices.
Despite government assurances of sufficient gas stocks, smaller hotels remain vulnerable. Officials have been tasked with preventing marital disruption to supply chains, while some distributors hint at inflated prices during shortages. The situation continues to evolve as stakeholders await resolutions from both governmental and commercial entities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Shines at ITB Berlin: Unveiling 365-Day Global Tourism
India Pavilion Showcases Tourism Power at ITB Berlin 2026
Government Prioritizes Domestic Gas for LPG Amid Middle East Crisis
Government Prioritizes Domestic Gas Supplies Amid West Asia Conflict Disruptions
Belize Can Boost Growth by Expanding Credit, Workforce and Tourism Capacity