Rationing Flames: LPG Shortage Hits Andhra Pradesh Hotels

The Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association urges the government to ensure a steady supply of commercial LPG amid restrictions due to a West Asia conflict. Hoteliers warn shortages could impact operations, while oil companies prioritize domestic users. Officials assure there is no shortage, but concerns rise over inflated prices and food costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association has called on the state government to address the restricted supply of commercial LPG, citing significant disruptions caused by ongoing conflict in West Asia. Oil marketing companies have prioritized domestic LPG users, leaving the hospitality sector at risk, according to an association representative.

With vital hospitality operations reliant on commercial LPG for cooking and general services, prominent regions like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati could face severe service disruptions. Industry stakeholders express concerns over the potential operational impact on hotels, restaurants, and catering services, fearing a potential rise in food prices.

Despite government assurances of sufficient gas stocks, smaller hotels remain vulnerable. Officials have been tasked with preventing marital disruption to supply chains, while some distributors hint at inflated prices during shortages. The situation continues to evolve as stakeholders await resolutions from both governmental and commercial entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

