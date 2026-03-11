LPG Shortage in Delhi Restaurants: A Culinary Crisis
Irregular LPG supplies in Delhi challenge restaurants, spurring menu changes and rising operational costs. The conflict in West Asia shifts government priorities towards domestic gas allocation. Establishments resort to alternatives like piped natural gas and induction cooking. Smaller eateries may face financial strain, impacting staff wages and menu variety.
- Country:
- India
As Delhi faces a staggering LPG supply shortage, many restaurants are struggling to maintain regular operations. The scarcity has led to increased operational costs and forced some establishments to alter their menus due to a lack of cooking fuel.
Fueling the crisis is the ongoing conflict in West Asia, prompting the Indian government to prioritize the allocation of domestically produced natural gas for LPG production, compressed natural gas (CNG), and piped cooking gas sectors. This move intends to ensure these requirements are met before supplying other industries.
Despite efforts to manage the disruption through alternatives like piped natural gas and induction cooking, smaller restaurants face significant challenges. Rising costs may lead to reduced staff wages or layoffs, with some resorting to black market purchases to maintain operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
