Left Menu

LPG Shortage in Delhi Restaurants: A Culinary Crisis

Irregular LPG supplies in Delhi challenge restaurants, spurring menu changes and rising operational costs. The conflict in West Asia shifts government priorities towards domestic gas allocation. Establishments resort to alternatives like piped natural gas and induction cooking. Smaller eateries may face financial strain, impacting staff wages and menu variety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:47 IST
LPG Shortage in Delhi Restaurants: A Culinary Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Delhi faces a staggering LPG supply shortage, many restaurants are struggling to maintain regular operations. The scarcity has led to increased operational costs and forced some establishments to alter their menus due to a lack of cooking fuel.

Fueling the crisis is the ongoing conflict in West Asia, prompting the Indian government to prioritize the allocation of domestically produced natural gas for LPG production, compressed natural gas (CNG), and piped cooking gas sectors. This move intends to ensure these requirements are met before supplying other industries.

Despite efforts to manage the disruption through alternatives like piped natural gas and induction cooking, smaller restaurants face significant challenges. Rising costs may lead to reduced staff wages or layoffs, with some resorting to black market purchases to maintain operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026