LPG Crisis: Rajasthan's Commercial Sectors Under Pressure

The disruption in LPG supply due to the West Asia crisis is causing significant difficulties for Rajasthan's commercial sectors, including restaurants, catering, weddings, and manufacturing. Industries reliant on LPG are facing rising costs, potential slowdowns, and operational challenges as they seek alternatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the escalating West Asia crisis, Rajasthan faces a significant disruption in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders, critically affecting sectors like hospitality and manufacturing. Hotels, restaurants, and catering businesses are grappling with running daily operations, with a spike in demand causing consumers to rush for available supplies.

The shortage threatens a substantial increase in operational costs, particularly during Rajasthan's bustling wedding season, where approximately four lakh weddings occur annually. Hospitality and catering sectors, vital to tourism in cities like Jaipur and Udaipur, are considering switching fuels to maintain services amid the ongoing crisis.

Industry representatives warn of severe economic impacts if the situation persists, affecting not just the hospitality sector but also manufacturing units reliant on LPG for production processes. As export markets destabilize and costs rise, stakeholders are urging prompt action to resolve supply chain disruptions to sustain business viability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

