Indian Vessels Stranded in Persian Gulf: Government Intervention and Safety Assurance

In a developing situation, 28 Indian vessels carrying 778 seafarers are currently stranded in the Persian Gulf, according to government sources. Of these, 24 vessels with 677 crew members are on the western part of the Strait of Hormuz, while 4 vessels with 101 individuals are on the eastern side, as reported by Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The ministry is actively monitoring these vessels to ensure the safety and security of its seafarers. Authorities and ship managers are working closely with Indian embassies and local officials to offer medical assistance and ensure the welfare of those aboard the ships. The evolving maritime situation in the region has prompted the ministry to enhance its security measures and maintain regular interaction with industry stakeholders.

To minimize hardships for exporters and ensure continuity in trade, major ports in India have taken proactive steps, including continuous monitoring of vessel movements and maintaining communication with shipping lines. The DG of Shipping has established 24-hour control rooms and is in close contact with ship owners and seafarer assemblies to provide timely updates and necessary assistance.

