Himachal Pradesh Ensures Stable Fuel Supply Amidst Middle East Conflict

Himachal Pradesh is maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel, and domestic cooking gas (LPG), according to Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta. In response to the ongoing Middle East conflict, Gupta directed officials to guarantee an uninterrupted supply for residents.

Currently, about 15,000 commercial LPG cylinders are on hand, being supplied to hotels, restaurants, and institutions. While the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has faced minor disruptions, essential services such as hospitals and educational institutions are receiving priority treatment to maintain uninterrupted operations.

The Chief Secretary cautioned the public, especially domestic LPG consumers, to avoid reacting to misinformation on social media and reassured them of the plentiful stocks. Gupta has tasked deputy commissioners with daily monitoring to ensure the smooth distribution of petroleum products and LPG across all districts.

