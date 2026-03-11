Himachal Pradesh Ensures Stable Fuel Supply Amidst Middle East Conflict
Himachal Pradesh has adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG, says Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta. Despite Middle East tensions slightly affecting commercial LPG supply, key services are prioritized. Officials are directed to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability and advise the public against panic-based actions.
- Country:
- India
Himachal Pradesh is maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel, and domestic cooking gas (LPG), according to Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta. In response to the ongoing Middle East conflict, Gupta directed officials to guarantee an uninterrupted supply for residents.
Currently, about 15,000 commercial LPG cylinders are on hand, being supplied to hotels, restaurants, and institutions. While the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has faced minor disruptions, essential services such as hospitals and educational institutions are receiving priority treatment to maintain uninterrupted operations.
The Chief Secretary cautioned the public, especially domestic LPG consumers, to avoid reacting to misinformation on social media and reassured them of the plentiful stocks. Gupta has tasked deputy commissioners with daily monitoring to ensure the smooth distribution of petroleum products and LPG across all districts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Preserving History: UNESCO's Urgent Call Amid Middle Eastern Conflict
Switzerland Closes Embassy in Tehran Amid Growing Middle East Tensions
Hungary's Diplomatic Oil Clash: Fact-Finding Mission to Ukraine amidst Middle East Tensions
Germany Relocates Diplomats Amid Middle East Tensions
Switzerland Shuts Embassy Amid Middle East Tensions