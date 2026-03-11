Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Ensures Stable Fuel Supply Amidst Middle East Conflict

Himachal Pradesh has adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG, says Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta. Despite Middle East tensions slightly affecting commercial LPG supply, key services are prioritized. Officials are directed to ensure uninterrupted fuel availability and advise the public against panic-based actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:26 IST
Himachal Pradesh Ensures Stable Fuel Supply Amidst Middle East Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is maintaining sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel, and domestic cooking gas (LPG), according to Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta. In response to the ongoing Middle East conflict, Gupta directed officials to guarantee an uninterrupted supply for residents.

Currently, about 15,000 commercial LPG cylinders are on hand, being supplied to hotels, restaurants, and institutions. While the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has faced minor disruptions, essential services such as hospitals and educational institutions are receiving priority treatment to maintain uninterrupted operations.

The Chief Secretary cautioned the public, especially domestic LPG consumers, to avoid reacting to misinformation on social media and reassured them of the plentiful stocks. Gupta has tasked deputy commissioners with daily monitoring to ensure the smooth distribution of petroleum products and LPG across all districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026