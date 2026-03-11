Left Menu

Gulf Air Traffic Faces Turbulence Amidst Rising Tensions

The Gulf region's air traffic is severely disrupted as attacks near Dubai's main airport aggravate the ongoing crisis of the U.S.-Israel war against Iran. The conflict has resulted in flight cancellations, increased jet fuel prices, and a potential fuel shortage, affecting aviation and related industries globally.

Updated: 11-03-2026 18:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid the escalating U.S.-Israel war against Iran, two drones fell near Dubai's main airport on Wednesday, highlighting the ongoing airspace disruptions across the Gulf region.

The crisis has severely impacted aviation, halting thousands of flights and affecting global air traffic patterns, similar to the pandemic's initial impact on aviation.

Beyond flight issues, the conflict has caused increased jet fuel prices and potential shortages, posing threats to travel demand and air cargo efficiency worldwide.

