South Korea's Crackdown on Illegal Car Exports to Russia

South Korea will intensify efforts to tackle illegal exports of vehicles to Russia. These exports, which exceeded 149.2 billion won in 2023, often involve third countries like China and Kazakhstan. Seoul has strict regulations, with violators facing severe penalties, to control this issue.

South Korea's Crackdown on Illegal Car Exports to Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korean customs authorities announced plans to enhance their crackdown on illegal car exports to Russia. This move comes after a significant rise in such activities, with traders exploiting third countries like China and Kazakhstan for channels.

The Korea Customs Service reported that the value of these illegal exports surpassed 149.2 billion won last year, an over five-fold increase compared to 2024 figures. This rise follows Seoul's tightened export restrictions imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Violators often disguise new cars as used ones or falsify export destinations, facing severe penalties if caught. Tens of thousands of cars are exported via grey-market schemes, bypassing sanctions and industry commitments, according to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

