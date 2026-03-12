South Korea's Crackdown on Illegal Car Exports to Russia

South Korean customs authorities announced plans to enhance their crackdown on illegal car exports to Russia. This move comes after a significant rise in such activities, with traders exploiting third countries like China and Kazakhstan for channels.

The Korea Customs Service reported that the value of these illegal exports surpassed 149.2 billion won last year, an over five-fold increase compared to 2024 figures. This rise follows Seoul's tightened export restrictions imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Violators often disguise new cars as used ones or falsify export destinations, facing severe penalties if caught. Tens of thousands of cars are exported via grey-market schemes, bypassing sanctions and industry commitments, according to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies.)