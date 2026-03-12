Left Menu

US Launches Trade Probes Targeting Unfair Practices in Global Manufacturing

The U.S. has initiated trade investigations against various global economies to address unfair foreign practices affecting American manufacturing. Initiated under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974 by USTR Jamieson Greer, the probe focuses on structural excess capacity and production, aiming to protect U.S. industrial bases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-03-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 10:29 IST
US Launches Trade Probes Targeting Unfair Practices in Global Manufacturing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has launched extensive investigations into the trading practices of several global economies, including India, China, Japan, and the EU. This action, announced by USTR Jamieson Greer, targets what the U.S. deems 'unfair foreign practices' impacting American manufacturing.

Under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974, the investigations will scrutinize the acts and policies of these nations to ascertain if they are unreasonable or discriminatory, thus burdening U.S. commerce. The economies under investigation also include countries like Indonesia, Korea, and Vietnam.

Greer emphasized the Trump administration's determination to reindustrialize and reshore supply chains, creating jobs in American manufacturing. Consultations with the affected governments are underway, with a hearing scheduled for May 5, 2026, following the opening of a comment docket on March 17, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
3
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026