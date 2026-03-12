US Launches Trade Probes Targeting Unfair Practices in Global Manufacturing

The United States has launched extensive investigations into the trading practices of several global economies, including India, China, Japan, and the EU. This action, announced by USTR Jamieson Greer, targets what the U.S. deems 'unfair foreign practices' impacting American manufacturing.

Under Section 301(b) of the Trade Act of 1974, the investigations will scrutinize the acts and policies of these nations to ascertain if they are unreasonable or discriminatory, thus burdening U.S. commerce. The economies under investigation also include countries like Indonesia, Korea, and Vietnam.

Greer emphasized the Trump administration's determination to reindustrialize and reshore supply chains, creating jobs in American manufacturing. Consultations with the affected governments are underway, with a hearing scheduled for May 5, 2026, following the opening of a comment docket on March 17, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)