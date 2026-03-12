Global Air Travel Chaos Amid Middle Eastern Hub Closures

Air travel globally has been significantly disrupted as a result of the ongoing conflict in Iran, with crucial Middle Eastern aviation hubs like Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi shut down. This has left numerous passengers stranded and airlines scrambling to adjust their schedules.

Among the most affected are Greece's Aegean Airlines and Latvia's Air Baltic, which have canceled flights to major destinations including Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Dubai until late March. Similarly, prominent carriers like Air Canada and Air France KLM have suspended flights, mentioning safety concerns amid the uncertainties in the region.

The impact is widespread, with airlines from various countries like Japan, Finland, Germany, and Turkey withdrawing their services to affected areas. This ripple effect on international air travel is likely to persist, as airlines navigate the complexities of resuming operations safely in the midst of geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)