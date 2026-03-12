The United States ambassador to NATO has issued a stern reminder to all alliance members to meet their defense commitments amidst new fiscal decisions by the Czech Republic.

After the Czech government slashed defense spending in the 2026 budget, concerns are mounting regarding its adherence to NATO's pledged targets.

Though the Czech Finance Ministry claims the total defense budget meets requirements, watchdogs and officials express doubts, highlighting potential discrepancies in spending definitions. President Petr Pavel warns of declining trust from NATO allies.

