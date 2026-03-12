Tamil Nadu Crime Rates Decline Despite Perceptions of Increase

Tamil Nadu has witnessed a notable decrease in reported crimes since 2021, contrary to a perceived rise, the state government announced on Thursday. State home secretary, Dheeraj Kumar, emphasized continued dedication to impartial investigations and the importance of trial and conviction.

Statistics show a substantial reduction in various crime rates over the past five years, with murder cases dropping from 1,597 in 2021 to 1,461 in 2025, and rape cases decreasing from 422 to 401 during the same period. Kumar highlighted government efforts in addressing crime, despite narratives suggesting an increase.

The drug-related cases saw an uptick as police efforts intensified, rising to 11,000 cases in 2025 compared to 6,800 in 2021 under the NDPS Act. This increase reflects enhanced enforcement rather than heightened criminal activity. The alleged murder and sexual assault of a teen in Tuticorin resulted in a police inspector's suspension, accelerating the investigative process, DGP G Venkataraman confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)