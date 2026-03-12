USS Gerald Ford Fire Incident: Sailors Injured But Carrier Operational
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:18 IST
Two U.S. sailors were injured following a non-combat-related fire aboard the USS Gerald Ford, the U.S. military confirmed Thursday. The sailors are receiving medical care for non-life-threatening injuries and are currently in stable condition.
The military assured that the fire caused no harm to the ship's propulsion plant, ensuring the aircraft carrier remains fully operational.
The USS Gerald Ford is actively partaking in operations against Iran, stationed in the strategically important waters of the Red Sea.
