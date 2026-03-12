Left Menu

USS Gerald Ford Fire Incident: Sailors Injured But Carrier Operational

Two U.S. sailors sustained injuries in a non-combat-related fire aboard the USS Gerald Ford. They are receiving medical treatment and are in stable condition. The fire did not damage the ship's propulsion plant, and the aircraft carrier remains operational while participating in operations against Iran in the Red Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:18 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Two U.S. sailors were injured following a non-combat-related fire aboard the USS Gerald Ford, the U.S. military confirmed Thursday. The sailors are receiving medical care for non-life-threatening injuries and are currently in stable condition.

The military assured that the fire caused no harm to the ship's propulsion plant, ensuring the aircraft carrier remains fully operational.

The USS Gerald Ford is actively partaking in operations against Iran, stationed in the strategically important waters of the Red Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

