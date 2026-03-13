Tragic Collision: Truck Bursts into Flames on Rajasthan Highway

In a devastating incident on Thursday night, two trucks collided and burst into flames on a highway in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, as reported by the local police. The collision trapped a driver inside one of the trucks, resulting in him being burnt alive.

The tragic accident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Swaroopganj police station. In addition to the fatality, another person involved in the crash sustained injuries and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision. Meanwhile, the fiery devastation has raised concerns about safety measures on highways across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)