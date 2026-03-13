Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Truck Bursts into Flames on Rajasthan Highway

A horrific accident on a highway in Rajasthan's Sirohi district led to a truck driver being burnt alive, while another individual sustained injuries. Two trucks collided and burst into flames, trapping the driver inside. The injured person is currently receiving medical treatment.

In a devastating incident on Thursday night, two trucks collided and burst into flames on a highway in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, as reported by the local police. The collision trapped a driver inside one of the trucks, resulting in him being burnt alive.

The tragic accident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Swaroopganj police station. In addition to the fatality, another person involved in the crash sustained injuries and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision. Meanwhile, the fiery devastation has raised concerns about safety measures on highways across the region.

