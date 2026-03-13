U.S. Treasury's Stance on Iran War Expenses

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has categorically rejected the notion that there is any price at which he would challenge President Donald Trump over the financial burden of the war with Iran.

Speaking to Sky News on Thursday, Bessent said "absolutely not" when asked about the point at which the conflict's expenses might lead him to confront the president.

This statement comes in the wake of a report by Reuters, detailing that the initial six days of military operations against Iran have cost the United States an estimated $11.3 billion, as discussed during a congressional briefing earlier this week.

