Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Stance on Iran War Expenses

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent firmly dismissed suggestions that mounting costs of the Iran war could lead him to confront President Trump. Recent estimates indicate that within the first six days, the conflict has already cost the United States over $11.3 billion, raising fiscal concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-03-2026 01:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 01:33 IST
U.S. Treasury's Stance on Iran War Expenses
Treasury Secretary
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has categorically rejected the notion that there is any price at which he would challenge President Donald Trump over the financial burden of the war with Iran.

Speaking to Sky News on Thursday, Bessent said "absolutely not" when asked about the point at which the conflict's expenses might lead him to confront the president.

This statement comes in the wake of a report by Reuters, detailing that the initial six days of military operations against Iran have cost the United States an estimated $11.3 billion, as discussed during a congressional briefing earlier this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026