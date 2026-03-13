Investors Stand Firm Amid Adani Group Bond Buyback

As global markets tremble under the strain of the West Asia crisis, investors showed resilience by retaining Adani Group's dollar bonds despite a buyback offer by its ports arm, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ).

On March 12, APSEZ completed a cash tender to repurchase parts of two series of US dollar-denominated senior notes, decreasing its outstanding debt by approximately USD 199.5 million. Despite covering up to USD 495 million in potential bonds buyback, bondholders tendered far less than anticipated, with only USD 199.5 million accepted.

The limited bondholder participation underscores a strong investor appetite for the group's debt, highlighting continued interest in India's burgeoning infrastructure sector. This buyback is part of APSEZ's strategy to manage excess cash and reduce leverage while maintaining access to international capital markets.

