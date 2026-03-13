Geopolitical Tensions Propel MCX Crude Oil Futures Higher

Amid escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia, MCX crude oil futures are poised to reach ₹11,500-₹12,000, according to Ajay Suresh Kedia, Director of Kedia Advisory. The ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran has disrupted tanker operations, sending Brent crude prices above $100 per barrel.

This surge has placed upward pressure on MCX crude oil prices, as the futures closely track global benchmarks like Brent and NYMEX WTI. The domestic oil market is highly sensitive to international price changes, especially given India's reliance on oil imports from the Middle East. The rupee's depreciation, nearing ₹94 per dollar, further elevates the cost of crude imports, supporting higher MCX prices.

While alternative supplies from Russia and other countries are helping to mitigate some immediate impacts, the global oil pricing mechanisms remain influential. Portents of de-escalation in West Asia are crucial for future pricing, as recent global crises have prompted major banks to revise oil forecasts and the International Energy Agency to release petroleum reserves to counter supply disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)