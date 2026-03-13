Sri Lanka Considers Russian Oil Amid Middle East Tensions

In a diplomatic move, Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath held discussions with Russia's Ambassador Levan S Dzhagaryan on procuring Russian fuel amidst escalating Middle Eastern tensions. This development aligns with a recent temporary US authorization for countries to buy Russian oil, aimed at stabilizing global oil prices.

The United States has allowed several nations, including India, to import Russian oil after the start of hostilities on February 28, to help moderate the rising costs. Following this, Sri Lanka has begun talks to secure its fuel supply in light of continued unrest in the region, according to an official statement.

With fuel prices spiking and queues lengthening at petrol stations, the Sri Lankan government is encouraging citizens to reduce non-essential travel. Despite public pressure, the government has not resorted to fuel rationing, while India has responded positively to assist with securing fuel supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)