Titan's Timepiece Triumph: Helios Drives Towards Billion-Dollar Milestone

Titan aspires to achieve a USD 2 billion sales target by 2030, significantly propelled by its Helios stores, which focus on premium and luxury watches, according to company officials.

The company aims to expand its Helios Luxe network, which offers timepieces priced above Rs one lakh, from 15 to 100 outlets by the end of the decade.

Titan's expansion strategy includes exploring tier II and III towns, planning for 30% of its stores to be situated there, as it seeks to capture the growing luxury watch market in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)