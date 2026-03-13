Colombia Faces Fiscal Credibility Crisis Amid Trillion-Peso Shortfall

Colombia's fiscal watchdog sounded alarm bells on Friday, announcing a staggering 32.1 trillion peso shortfall for the country's 2026 fiscal targets.

The Autonomous Committee of the Fiscal Rule criticized the government's fiscal approach, labeling it 'uncredible' just days after the finance ministry revised its deficit target to 5.1% of GDP from an initial 6.2%.

Moreover, tax revenue projections are now at 291.3 trillion pesos, raising doubts about spending reduction plans under President Gustavo Petro's administration amid political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)