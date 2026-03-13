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Colombia Faces Fiscal Credibility Crisis Amid Trillion-Peso Shortfall

Colombia's fiscal watchdog revealed a 32.1 trillion peso shortfall affecting the country's 2026 fiscal targets. The current fiscal scenario is labeled 'uncredible' following a revised deficit target. Tax revenue projections have decreased, raising concerns over fiscal credibility under President Gustavo Petro's government due to lack of congressional support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:20 IST
Colombia Faces Fiscal Credibility Crisis Amid Trillion-Peso Shortfall
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Colombia's fiscal watchdog sounded alarm bells on Friday, announcing a staggering 32.1 trillion peso shortfall for the country's 2026 fiscal targets.

The Autonomous Committee of the Fiscal Rule criticized the government's fiscal approach, labeling it 'uncredible' just days after the finance ministry revised its deficit target to 5.1% of GDP from an initial 6.2%.

Moreover, tax revenue projections are now at 291.3 trillion pesos, raising doubts about spending reduction plans under President Gustavo Petro's administration amid political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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