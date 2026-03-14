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Crisis Averted? The Battle to Restore LPG Supply in Bhopal's Hospitality Sector

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has called on the Madhya Pradesh administration to quickly restore a limited supply of commercial LPG cylinders to avert a shutdown in Bhopal's hospitality sector. The LPG shortage, exacerbated by West Asian conflicts, threatens thousands of livelihoods in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 14-03-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 10:55 IST
Crisis Averted? The Battle to Restore LPG Supply in Bhopal's Hospitality Sector
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The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has pressed the Madhya Pradesh government to urgently resume limited commercial LPG supplies to prevent a shutdown of Bhopal's hospitality sector. The potential closure could affect thousands of employees and disrupt the city's food service operations.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia, particularly the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has led to a shortage of crude oil and petroleum products, including LPG. This has heightened concerns from CAIT regarding the potential impact on Bhopal's hospitality industry.

Dharmendra Sharma, CAIT's Bhopal district president, emphasized the need for recognizing the sector as essential, akin to its pandemic status. Alternative cooking methods, like induction or wood-fire systems, have been deemed impractical due to installation time and safety concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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