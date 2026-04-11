Left Menu

RPO Bhopal Boosts Passport Services with Postal Training and Inclusive Initiatives

The Regional Passport Office in Bhopal conducted a training session for postal staff to enhance passport services at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs). Emphasizing efficiency and coordination, the initiative also recognized outstanding performance, while launching inclusive services for differently-abled applicants with Braille and sign language resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:32 IST
RPO Bhopal Boosts Passport Services with Postal Training and Inclusive Initiatives
Regional Passport Officer of Bhopal, Shitanshu Chaurasiya is addressing the program (Photo / RPO Bhopal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Bhopal held a training program aimed at strengthening the team handling passport-related services at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs). This initiative seeks to improve the efficiency, transparency, and timeliness of passport issuance while enhancing coordination between the RPO and postal services.

Regional Passport Officer Shitanshu Chaurasiya shared insights about the 25 operational POPSKs under RPO Bhopal's jurisdiction, highlighting the inauguration of seven new centers in the past two years, marking a national record. In 2025, over three lakh passport applications were submitted, with approximately 45 percent processed through these POPSKs, reflecting the crucial role of postal services.

Meanwhile, Vineet Mathur, Chief Postmaster General of Madhya Pradesh Circle, praised the postal staff for their contributions and underscored the importance of regular inspections for smooth operations. Awards were presented to POPSKs in Jabalpur, Dewas, and Chhindwara for outstanding performance, with Shahdol receiving the Best Customer Service Award.

Participants received training on new guidelines, online systems, and time-bound processing procedures. Earlier this week, RPO Bhopal introduced an accessibility initiative to support differently-abled applicants, offering materials in Braille and videos in sign language, inaugurated by B S Mubarak and Shitanshu Chaurasiya.

TRENDING

1
Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Smuggling Racket

Punjab Police Crack Down on Cross-Border Smuggling Racket

 India
2
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Islamabad Talks Take Center Stage

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Islamabad Talks Take Center Stage

 Pakistan
3
High-Stakes Ceasefire Talks: US-Iran Diplomacy in Islamabad

High-Stakes Ceasefire Talks: US-Iran Diplomacy in Islamabad

 Pakistan
4
Government Increases Export Duties Amidst Middle East Ceasefire

Government Increases Export Duties Amidst Middle East Ceasefire

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026