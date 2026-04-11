RPO Bhopal Boosts Passport Services with Postal Training and Inclusive Initiatives

The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Bhopal held a training program aimed at strengthening the team handling passport-related services at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs). This initiative seeks to improve the efficiency, transparency, and timeliness of passport issuance while enhancing coordination between the RPO and postal services.

Regional Passport Officer Shitanshu Chaurasiya shared insights about the 25 operational POPSKs under RPO Bhopal's jurisdiction, highlighting the inauguration of seven new centers in the past two years, marking a national record. In 2025, over three lakh passport applications were submitted, with approximately 45 percent processed through these POPSKs, reflecting the crucial role of postal services.

Meanwhile, Vineet Mathur, Chief Postmaster General of Madhya Pradesh Circle, praised the postal staff for their contributions and underscored the importance of regular inspections for smooth operations. Awards were presented to POPSKs in Jabalpur, Dewas, and Chhindwara for outstanding performance, with Shahdol receiving the Best Customer Service Award.

Participants received training on new guidelines, online systems, and time-bound processing procedures. Earlier this week, RPO Bhopal introduced an accessibility initiative to support differently-abled applicants, offering materials in Braille and videos in sign language, inaugurated by B S Mubarak and Shitanshu Chaurasiya.