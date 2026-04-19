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Bhopal Railway Clash: Allegations and Video Evidence Under Scrutiny

A road rage incident in Bhopal has led to allegations against traffic police for assaulting railway staff, including female employees. An FIR was filed against the railway staff based on video evidence accusing them of violence. The Divisional Railway Manager claims the case against railway employees is false and biased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:42 IST
Bhopal Railway Clash: Allegations and Video Evidence Under Scrutiny
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  • India

A contentious road rage incident in Bhopal has stirred allegations from both sides, leading to a heated confrontation between railway staff and traffic police. On March 15, 2026, railway employees, after attending a women's event, encountered traffic police at DMart Crossing.

The situation reportedly escalated, with claims of abusive and physical behavior from the police towards the female railway employees. A video allegedly showing railway staff attacking police prompted an FIR, while railway officials insist the accusations against them are false.

The Divisional Railway Manager has filed a complaint, questioning the immediate FIR against railway staff while their grievances linger. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mayur Khandelwal, acknowledges the tension and confirms that investigations are ongoing, with the Director General of Police involved in resolving the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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