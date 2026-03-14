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Nighttime Train Block: Disruptions on Western Railway

Train services on the Western Railway will be disrupted overnight due to work on Prabhadevi station's overbridge. The block, from 1.30 am to 6 am, will result in cancellations and delays affecting several local trains and may impact express train schedules. State authorities removed the Prabhadevi ROB for construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 11:18 IST
Nighttime Train Block: Disruptions on Western Railway
  • Country:
  • India

Train services on the Western Railway's suburban lines will experience significant disruptions during the night of Saturday into Sunday. According to an official release, a block will be implemented from 1.30 am to 6 am to facilitate de-launching a girder of the Prabhadevi Road Overbridge (ROB).

This development will lead to cancellations, short terminations, and reversals of several local trains operating from Dadar and Bandra stations. Additionally, services at Matunga Road and Mahim will be unavailable during this period. The Prabhadevi ROB, also known as Elphinstone ROB, has been dismantled for a new double-decker bridge construction.

The plan includes a jumbo block between Borivali and Bhayandar stations from 12.15 am to 3.45 am, affecting about 45 suburban services and potentially delaying mail and express trains. However, the last local train on Saturday night will maintain its schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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