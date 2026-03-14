Nighttime Train Block: Disruptions on Western Railway

Train services on the Western Railway's suburban lines will experience significant disruptions during the night of Saturday into Sunday. According to an official release, a block will be implemented from 1.30 am to 6 am to facilitate de-launching a girder of the Prabhadevi Road Overbridge (ROB).

This development will lead to cancellations, short terminations, and reversals of several local trains operating from Dadar and Bandra stations. Additionally, services at Matunga Road and Mahim will be unavailable during this period. The Prabhadevi ROB, also known as Elphinstone ROB, has been dismantled for a new double-decker bridge construction.

The plan includes a jumbo block between Borivali and Bhayandar stations from 12.15 am to 3.45 am, affecting about 45 suburban services and potentially delaying mail and express trains. However, the last local train on Saturday night will maintain its schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)