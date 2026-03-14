Ola Electric Launches #EndICEAge to Accelerate India's Electric Mobility Transition

Ola Electric has kicked off its ambitious #EndICEAge campaign, aiming to revolutionize India's transport landscape by hastening the shift from petrol-powered two-wheelers to electrified commuting solutions.

The campaign offers enticing benefits to customers, including upwards of Rs 20,000 in perks for those opting for new Ola electric scooters or motorcycles. These incentives, valid until March 16, 2026, comprise cash discounts and extended battery warranties.

This initiative not only alleviates fuel dependency by encouraging more sustainable practices but also fosters community engagement through a social challenge that invites participants to share their journey to electric vehicles on digital platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)