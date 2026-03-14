Brigade Enterprises Expands with Industrial Park in Bengaluru
Brigade Enterprises Ltd is launching a 25-acre industrial park in North Bengaluru, catering to sectors like aerospace, IT, and data centres. Additionally, their BuzzWorks division is leasing office space in Hyderabad. Brigade, established in 1986, is a leading developer in residential, commercial, and hospitality projects across multiple cities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Brigade Enterprises Ltd has unveiled plans to create a sprawling 25-acre industrial park in Bengaluru, a move set to meet the burgeoning demand in the region.
The new 'Brigade Industrial Park' in Devanahalli will provide approximately 2 million square feet of leasable space targeting the growing aerospace, IT, and data centre sectors.
Meanwhile, Brigade's BuzzWorks is expanding its footprint by leasing substantial office space in Hyderabad, reflecting the company's broad reach and influence across various Indian cities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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