Brigade Enterprises Expands with Industrial Park in Bengaluru

Brigade Enterprises Ltd has unveiled plans to create a sprawling 25-acre industrial park in Bengaluru, a move set to meet the burgeoning demand in the region.

The new 'Brigade Industrial Park' in Devanahalli will provide approximately 2 million square feet of leasable space targeting the growing aerospace, IT, and data centre sectors.

Meanwhile, Brigade's BuzzWorks is expanding its footprint by leasing substantial office space in Hyderabad, reflecting the company's broad reach and influence across various Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)