COWRKS Expands Footprint: Cashfree Payments Leases 80,000 Sq Ft in Bengaluru

COWRKS, a notable real estate firm specializing in managed office spaces, has leased 80,000 square feet in Bengaluru to Cashfree Payments. The real estate provider, a subsidiary of Brookfield Properties, highlighted this significant lease agreement as an expansion of its existing network.

This strategic move allows Cashfree Payments to establish its new corporate headquarters in Bellandur, Bengaluru. Mattew Parambil, Vice President & National Head - Revenue of COWRKS, stated, 'The combination of our comprehensive expertise in workspaces and the premium infrastructure of Brookfield Properties creates an inviting environment for collaborative success.' This statement underscores the commitment to fostering innovation and productivity.

Currently, COWRKS is making waves in the office space sector, managing over 2.1 million square feet and more than 26,500 desks in 45 operational centers across eight major cities in India. As office demand in India peaks, many foreign companies show interest in establishing Global Capability Centers, further driving the lease market in metropolitan areas.