Eateries Adapt Amid National LPG Crisis: A Shift Towards Alternative Fuels

Amidst an ongoing LPG crisis in India, restaurants are taking drastic measures to navigate the challenging situation by trimming menus and opting for alternative fuel sources like coal. This comes as a reaction to the strained supply lines caused by geopolitical tensions in West Asia impacting crude oil and petroleum product supplies.

The crisis has rippled across the nation's dining scene, particularly affecting large corporate and group dining events. Some eateries in major cities like Delhi are focusing efforts on accommodating regular diners with limited gas usage while curtailing big party bookings.

Efforts by state authorities to curb hoarding and illegal LPG usage have resulted in raids and regulatory actions. Meanwhile, in Gujarat, the impending arrival of two ships carrying LPG from Gulf countries offers a glimmer of hope amid ongoing disruptions.