Government Dismisses Fears of Migrant Exodus Over LPG Crisis
The government refutes claims that a perceived LPG crisis from West Asia is prompting migrant workers to return home. Officials assure stable LPG supplies, debunking migration myths after assessments. Efforts focus on maintaining distribution, with directives to curb misinformation and ensure adequate provisions nationwide.
- Country:
- India
Officials have refuted reports suggesting that a mass exodus of migrants is occurring due to an alleged LPG supply crisis caused by conflicts in West Asia. A government-led assessment at major railway stations found no evidence of significant migration, contradicting circulating rumors.
Despite fears of supply disruption, sources confirm stable LPG distribution nationwide. Measures are being implemented to ensure adequate supplies, especially for essential uses, and counter misinformation. States have been directed to prioritize distribution and monitor potential hoarding or misdirection.
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas assures the public that LPG supplies have not wavered, with strong sales of Free Trade LPG cylinders and proactive awareness campaigns supporting widespread distribution. Officials emphasize maintaining public confidence and dismissing unwarranted concerns.
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