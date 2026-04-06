Karnataka Takes Action on Auto LPG Crisis

Amid escalating Auto LPG prices and disruption in auto services, Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa announced an upcoming meeting on April 10 to address the pressing concerns. The minister noted that private oil companies' price hikes have caused long queues at public sector fuel stations across the state.

With approximately 3,000 Auto LPG cylinders supplied daily by the government and an equal number by private suppliers, the recent price increase has impacted auto drivers adversely. Muniyappa, who leads the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs portfolios, pledged to prioritize resolving this issue, emphasizing the livelihoods at stake.

Representatives from private companies, the union government, and Indian Oil Corporation will be summoned for discussion. As public sector outlets retail Auto LPG for about Rs 89.52 per litre, as opposed to Rs 99-105 per litre by private marketers, Muniyappa highlighted the shift in consumer preference towards PSU-operated stations, exacerbating the problem.

(With inputs from agencies.)