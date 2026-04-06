Left Menu

Karnataka Takes Action on Auto LPG Crisis

Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa announced a meeting on April 10 to address the Auto LPG supply crisis affecting auto services in the state. With private companies hiking LPG prices, public sector stations are overwhelmed by demand. Muniyappa aims to resolve the issue with stakeholders' cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-04-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 14:41 IST
Karnataka Takes Action on Auto LPG Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating Auto LPG prices and disruption in auto services, Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa announced an upcoming meeting on April 10 to address the pressing concerns. The minister noted that private oil companies' price hikes have caused long queues at public sector fuel stations across the state.

With approximately 3,000 Auto LPG cylinders supplied daily by the government and an equal number by private suppliers, the recent price increase has impacted auto drivers adversely. Muniyappa, who leads the Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs portfolios, pledged to prioritize resolving this issue, emphasizing the livelihoods at stake.

Representatives from private companies, the union government, and Indian Oil Corporation will be summoned for discussion. As public sector outlets retail Auto LPG for about Rs 89.52 per litre, as opposed to Rs 99-105 per litre by private marketers, Muniyappa highlighted the shift in consumer preference towards PSU-operated stations, exacerbating the problem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
University Scandal Unveiled: Al-Falah Chairman's Troubled Legal Journey

University Scandal Unveiled: Al-Falah Chairman's Troubled Legal Journey

 India
2
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Deadline Looms for Iran Deal

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Deadline Looms for Iran Deal

 Global
3
MICA's 31st Convocation: A Celebration of Excellence and Legacy

MICA's 31st Convocation: A Celebration of Excellence and Legacy

 India
4
Supreme Court Demands Action: Stray Cattle on Highways Under Scrutiny

Supreme Court Demands Action: Stray Cattle on Highways Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026