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Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Approach to LPG Crisis

Rahul Gandhi has criticized Prime Minister Modi's handling of the LPG crisis, comparing it to the COVID-19 response as lacking policy and burdening the poor. He highlights the struggles of daily wage laborers and calls for accountability, accusing the government of diplomatic missteps leading to economic repercussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 12:19 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Approach to LPG Crisis
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handling of the LPG crisis. Gandhi likens Modi's strategy to the COVID-19 pandemic response, accusing him of grand announcements with no solid policy, placing undue burden on the impoverished.

Gandhi highlights the severe impact on migrant laborers who earn daily wages. Many can no longer afford cooking gas, forcing them to abandon cities for villages. He warns that the textile and manufacturing sectors are under severe strain, urging the government to acknowledge its diplomatic mistakes that led to the crisis.

The Congress leader questions why the poor invariably suffer the most in any crisis. He urges citizens not to remain silent, emphasizing that this is an issue affecting all Indians. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, at a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, called for comprehensive measures to mitigate the impact of global conflicts on citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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