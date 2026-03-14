Temporary Suspension of Flights at Islamabad Airport: Rehearsal for Pakistan Day Airshow
Flight operations at Islamabad International Airport are set to be suspended for two hours on March 16, 2026, according to the Pakistan Airports Authority. This temporary closure is speculated to be due to rehearsals for the annual Pakistan Day airshow. Passengers are advised to consult airlines for updates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:26 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Flight operations at Islamabad International Airport will be suspended for two hours on March 16, 2026, according to an announcement by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).
The closure, effective from 08:30 am to 10:30 am PKT, is speculated to be due to preparations for the annual airshow, commemorating Pakistan Day on March 23.
Passengers have been advised to check with their airlines for updates and aircraft are instructed to carry extra fuel to accommodate any potential delays.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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