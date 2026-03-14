Jitendra Singh's Initiative: A New Era for India's Pharmaceutical Industry in Kathua
Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated a Rs 600 crore pharmaceutical facility in Kathua, set to bolster India's self-reliance in antibiotic production. The Orchid Pharma project aims to reduce dependency on Chinese imports and generate employment, aligning with national strategies to improve healthcare and industrial growth.
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- India
In a significant move to boost India's pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, Union Minister Jitendra Singh laid the foundation stone for a Rs 600 crore facility in Kathua district. The initiative aims to produce critical antibiotic intermediates, reducing the nation's dependency on imports.
Orchid Pharma, with support from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), is spearheading the project. This development aligns with government strategies under the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme, which seeks to amplify industrial growth and innovation in Jammu and Kashmir.
The project will directly employ around 400 individuals, with numerous indirect job opportunities anticipated. The facility is poised to enhance India's position in the global pharmaceutical landscape, ensuring strategic self-reliance and bolstering healthcare security.