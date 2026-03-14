Jitendra Singh's Initiative: A New Era for India's Pharmaceutical Industry in Kathua

In a significant move to boost India's pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, Union Minister Jitendra Singh laid the foundation stone for a Rs 600 crore facility in Kathua district. The initiative aims to produce critical antibiotic intermediates, reducing the nation's dependency on imports.

Orchid Pharma, with support from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), is spearheading the project. This development aligns with government strategies under the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme, which seeks to amplify industrial growth and innovation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The project will directly employ around 400 individuals, with numerous indirect job opportunities anticipated. The facility is poised to enhance India's position in the global pharmaceutical landscape, ensuring strategic self-reliance and bolstering healthcare security.