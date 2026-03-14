Punjab's Economic Revitalization: A New Chapter for Investment

The Progressive Punjab Investors Summit is gathering momentum as enthusiastic investors and industry leaders make their presence felt. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann announced this surge in interest as a testament to Punjab's evolution as a prime investment destination.

Speaking at the summit, Mann emphasized the state's strategic focus on integrating its robust agricultural base with industrial development, a move intended to create vast opportunities across sectors, including for the local youth and farmers.

He highlighted the promising potential of fruits, vegetables, and food processing as key areas for growth. Criticizing former administrations for fostering investor mistrust, Mann pledged the AAP government's commitment to a transparent, supportive environment for entrepreneurs, aiming to rewrite Punjab's growth story.

(With inputs from agencies.)