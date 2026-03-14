Left Menu

India Eyes USD 30 Billion Medtech Market by 2030

India aims to transition from its reputation as the 'Pharmacy of the World' to a global medtech manufacturing hub, targeting a USD 30 billion market by 2030. Strategies include boosting manufacturing, R&D, and regulatory alignment to increase exports, which currently exceed USD 4 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:45 IST
India Eyes USD 30 Billion Medtech Market by 2030
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India, often dubbed as the 'Pharmacy of the World', is setting its sights on becoming a global medtech manufacturing powerhouse. The goal is to achieve a USD 30 billion medical devices market by 2030, leveraging its substantial domestic base for market scalability.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, addressing an industry session, underscored the crucial need to elevate India's global market share significantly in the coming decade. He emphasized the importance of focusing on high-value manufacturing, investing in research and development, and harmonizing regulations.

With medical device exports recently surpassing USD 4 billion in FY25, Directorate General of Foreign Trade Lav Aggarwal stressed addressing structural issues to accelerate growth. Trade policy adjustments and export promotions are pivotal for India to strengthen its footprint in the worldwide medical devices market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global
2
Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s CSW70

Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s C...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026