Protest Over LPG Delays Sparks Consumer Outrage in Madhya Pradesh
In Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, consumers staged a protest blocking a road outside a gas agency after waiting hours for LPG cylinders. The delay, caused by a technical problem, prompted local authorities to intervene. Despite the agency having adequate stock, distribution commenced only after official involvement.
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In Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, frustrated consumers staged a protest by blocking a road outside a gas agency after being denied their LPG cylinders despite waiting in line for hours.
The incident, which occurred on Saturday, saw both men and women participating in the demonstration, demanding explanations for the delay after the agency failed to open on time.
Authorities, including Sub-Divisional Magistrate Manish Sharma, intervened to pacify the crowd and ensure the immediate distribution of gas cylinders. The delay was attributed to a technical issue, although stocks remained sufficient. The protest comes amid global supply chain issues affecting crude oil and petroleum products.