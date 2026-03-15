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Haryana Govt Ensures Steady LPG Supply for Essential Sectors

The Haryana government has set up committees, led by deputy commissioners, to guarantee a consistent supply of commercial LPG to hospitals and educational institutions. The initiative prioritizes essential services amid limited supply amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, ensuring critical sectors maintain their gas needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-03-2026 08:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 08:14 IST
Haryana Govt Ensures Steady LPG Supply for Essential Sectors
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The Haryana government has formed district-level committees to maintain a steady supply of commercial LPG for crucial sectors like hospitals and schools.

An order by Additional Chief Secretary Raja Sekhar Vundru indicates prioritization of essential services over non-essential commercial enterprises amidst resource limitations.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini assured that essential services will continue receiving LPG, combating rumors of fuel supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions.

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