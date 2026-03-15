LPG Crisis Threatens MSME Operations in India
A severe shortage of LPG is endangering the operations of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India. The Association of Indian Entrepreneurs has called for urgent governmental intervention, highlighting risks such as job losses and economic turmoil. Measures suggested include directing LPG supplies to essential industries and reducing taxes.
- Country:
- India
A critical shortage of LPG threatens the operational stability of India's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), according to the Association of Indian Entrepreneurs. With LPG being a daily production lifeline, the ongoing crisis demands immediate government intervention to prevent mass job losses.
National Chairman K E Raghunathan emphasizes that skyrocketing prices and unpredictable supplies make it impossible for MSMEs to absorb the financial impact. Unlike large corporations, these enterprises operate on slim margins, forcing some to cut production or shutter operations in the face of rising energy costs.
Raghunathan urges authorities to prioritize LPG distribution to MSMEs and introduce tax reductions on petroleum fuels. The Tamil Nadu government's recent subsidy initiative for electric stoves presents an alternative, yet broader measures are needed to secure the MSME sector's stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Canada's Employment Struggle: Unexpected Job Losses Shake Economy
Rising Jet Fuel Prices: Airlines Brace for Cost Hikes Amid Middle East Turmoil
Akasa Air to levy fuel surcharge of Rs 199-1,300 on domestic, international flight tickets amid surge in jet fuel prices: Statement.
Canada Faces Sharp Job Losses Amid Tariff Impact
Soaring Jet Fuel Prices Rock Global Aviation Industry Amid U.S.-Israeli Conflict