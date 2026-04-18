First Wave of Indian Pilgrims Embark on Hajj 2026 Journey

The first group of 371 Indian pilgrims has embarked on their sacred journey to Mecca, signaling the start of the 2026 Hajj season from India. Departing from New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, the event was presided over by Delhi Hajj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan.

In an interaction with ANI, Kausar Jahan expressed congratulations to the departing pilgrims and emphasized the government's efforts, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, to enhance facilities ensuring a seamless pilgrimage experience. Extensive arrangements have been put in place to support the pilgrims throughout the journey.

Among the departing pilgrims, emotional expressions highlighted the profound spiritual nature of the Hajj. MD Jishan expressed gratitude for the opportunity, while MD Kasim acknowledged the privilege of embarking on this spiritual journey, appreciating the diligent arrangements by the Indian government. As families bid heartfelt farewells, the commencement of Hajj 2026 operations from India was marked with solemnity and hope.

(With inputs from agencies.)