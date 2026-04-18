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Indian Pilgrims Embark on Spiritual Journey to Saudi Arabia

The first group of Indian pilgrims has arrived in Saudi Arabia for the annual Haj pilgrimage. Welcomed by Indian and Saudi officials at Madinah airport, the pilgrims are part of a contingent of 175,025 expected this year. Embassy and community volunteers are aiding in ensuring a smooth experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:42 IST
Indian Pilgrims Embark on Spiritual Journey to Saudi Arabia
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  • Saudi Arabia

The annual Haj pilgrimage commenced with the inaugural batch of Indian pilgrims touching down in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. The Indian mission, alongside prominent Saudi officials, was present at Madinah Airport to greet the travelers.

Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan personally assessed the facilities available for the pilgrims and met with Indian community volunteers tasked with assisting the visiting Hajis.

The Indian Embassy extended its best wishes for a smooth and enriching pilgrimage experience. This year, a total of 175,025 Indian pilgrims are expected to undertake the spiritual journey, as per the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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