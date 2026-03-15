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Tragic Collision: Fatal Dumper Accident Claims Three Lives

A tragic accident occurred at Nawabganj crossing where a high-speed dumper truck collided with a motorcycle. The crash instantly killed three individuals: Pushpendra Kumar, Arpit Yadav, and a minor named Nishu. The police are investigating the incident, and the dumper driver remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Farrukhabad | Updated: 15-03-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 13:38 IST
Tragic Collision: Fatal Dumper Accident Claims Three Lives
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  • India

In a devastating accident early on Sunday, three individuals lost their lives after a high-speed dumper truck reportedly crashed into their motorcycle at a major intersection in Nawabganj.

The victims, identified as Pushpendra Kumar, Arpit Yadav, and a minor named Nishu, were residents of Kuda Navar in Etah district and were traveling from Farrukhabad. The forceful collision also involved a parked car and an uprooted tree, leading to their instant death.

As the police investigate the circumstances of their travel, Nawabganj SHO Rajiv Kumar stated that efforts are being made to apprehend the dumper driver, who fled the scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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