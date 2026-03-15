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Pune's Expanding Metro: New Routes to Revolutionize City Commute

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the expansion of Pune's metro network, with new routes set to open in May and July. The initiative, part of a broader 200-kilometer plan, aims to enhance the city's mobility and alleviate traffic congestion, targeting a seamless transportation experience for citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:15 IST
Pune's Expanding Metro: New Routes to Revolutionize City Commute
  • Country:
  • India

The city of Pune is set to experience significant enhancements in its public transportation with the inauguration of additional metro rail routes in May and July, as announced by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Chief Minister spoke at the opening of Metro Bhavan, the headquarters for the MahaMetro Pune Project, emphasizing the importance of robust mobility solutions amid the state's pioneering Global Capability Centres policy.

Fadnavis acknowledged the project's delayed start but highlighted the rapid progress of the ongoing construction. He revealed plans to extend the metro line to the upcoming Purandar airport and stated that a total of 200 kilometers of metro rail lines is planned for Pune and its neighboring Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

Currently, around 25,000 residents utilize this essential service daily. This expansion not only addresses the city's congestion issues but also promises enhanced connectivity, which is crucial for a major industrial and services hub like Pune, according to the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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