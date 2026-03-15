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Unmanned Crossing Tragedy: Lessons for Private Operators

A collision occurred between a goods train and a college bus at an unmanned crossing on March 14, leading to 15 minor injuries. The Southern Railway highlighted the incident occurred due to the bus driver's oversight and emphasized the need for private operators to adopt robust safety protocols like those of the Railways.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karur | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:39 IST
Unmanned Crossing Tragedy: Lessons for Private Operators
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  • India

An ill-fated crossing attempt by a college bus at an unmanned level junction led to a collision with a goods train operated by Chettinad Cements on March 14.

The bus, carrying students from a private engineering college, was hit near Veerarakkiyam and Palayam, resulting in 15 minor injuries.

The Southern Railway's press release stressed that private operators must implement rigorous safety measures to prevent such incidents, offering to share their own safety protocols as a guide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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