Unmanned Crossing Tragedy: Lessons for Private Operators

An ill-fated crossing attempt by a college bus at an unmanned level junction led to a collision with a goods train operated by Chettinad Cements on March 14.

The bus, carrying students from a private engineering college, was hit near Veerarakkiyam and Palayam, resulting in 15 minor injuries.

The Southern Railway's press release stressed that private operators must implement rigorous safety measures to prevent such incidents, offering to share their own safety protocols as a guide.

(With inputs from agencies.)